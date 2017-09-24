Man reported missing in Lancaster County

Charles Robert Jones, 70, has been reported missing in Lancaster County.

He has several medications that are not with him, according to police.

Police say he was last seen Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

He is described as having light colored hair, a mustache, and is wearing blue coveralls with a red shirt. Police say he has a long scar on his inner left arm.

His debit card was used in Laurinburg Saturday evening at 8 p.m. at the Murphy Express convenience store near Walmart in Conover.

Police say he derives a red pickup truck with the license tag EPI 988- the body has scratches and the tag is dented. The back of his truck has submarine service stickers, police say.

Anyone who sees him, or knows about his location, is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or dial 911.

