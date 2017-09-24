Will Rowan prayer case be appealed to Supreme Court? Vote coming Monday

The Rowan County Commission will decide on Monday if it wants to take the last available step in the ongoing lawsuit over sectarian prayer during commission meetings.

A special meeting has been called for commissioners to decide whether or not to appeal the most court recent ruling to the United States Supreme Court.

In July, the Fourth Circuit of the US Court of Appeals ruled that Rowan County's practice of prayer before county commission meetings is unconstitutional.

The court ruled 10-5 that the practice "violated the Constitution when they opened public meetings by coercing public participation in prayers that overwhelmingly advanced beliefs specific to one religion. The decision upheld a lower court ruling."

“This ruling is a great victory for the rights of all residents to participate in their local government without fearing discrimination or being forced to join in prayers that go against their beliefs,” said ACLU of North Carolina Legal Director Chris Brook, who argued the case. “We are very pleased that the full Fourth Circuit has upheld a bedrock principle of the First Amendment: that government should not be in the business of promoting one set of religious beliefs over others.”

The national ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief and the ACLU of North Carolina filed a lawsuit challenging the commissioners’ coercive prayer practice in March 2013 on behalf of three Rowan County residents.

Between 2007 and 2013, more than 97 percent of the prayers delivered by Rowan County commissioners before public meetings were specific to one religion, Christianity.

The commissioners had instructed those present to stand and join in the prayer, leading many residents to feel coerced and pressured into doing so.

In January of last year, the case was heard by a panel of three judges. In September, that panel reversed the ruling that Rowan County Commissioners violated the Constitution when they held prayers before public meetings that were specific to one religion.

In October, the appeals court agreed to vacate and reconsider a divided 2-1 decision in September that found the practice constitutional.

Lawyers for the county replied that those prayers still neither "threaten damnation nor preach conversion," and pointed to a tradition of legislative prayers gong back to a time prior to the founding of the republic.

David Gibbs of the National Center for Life and Liberty heads the organization providing the legal team for Rowan County.

"I think there was a lot of room for agreement," Gibbs said. "That number one, legislative prayers are historic, they're protected, they've gone on since the founding of our country. Both sides conceded that legislators can pray. The question really focused down on how do we determine where the line is, and I think everyone agrees that there is a line where something is constitutional or it's unconstitutional."

In the meeting scheduled for Monday the commissioners will vote on whether to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, which could decide not to hear the case.

The meeting will also include a public-comment period at which speakers will be limited to three minutes each.

Commissioners Craig Pierce and Mike Caskey have both said that they support the appeal. The remaining three commissioners have not said how they will vote.

The meeting takes place at 6:00 pm at the Rowan County Administration Building on W. Innes Street.

