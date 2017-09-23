Concord police investigating breaking and entering - | WBTV Charlotte

Concord police investigating breaking and entering

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Concord Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in identifying a man in surveillance photos. 

The photos are from a breaking and entering, they say. 

According to police, they believe he was accompanied by a black male. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.

