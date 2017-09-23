Concord police investigating breaking and entering

The Concord Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in identifying a man in surveillance photos.More >>
The Concord Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in identifying a man in surveillance photos.More >>
September is both ovarian cancer and childhood cancer awareness month, two causes that the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation supports.More >>
September is both ovarian cancer and childhood cancer awareness month, two causes that the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation supports.More >>
Months before an “anti-communist” torch march in uptown Charlotte is scheduled to be held, a counterprotest has been created after people feared a repeat of violence seen at a white nationalist and white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va.More >>
Months before an “anti-communist” torch march in uptown Charlotte is scheduled to be held, a counterprotest has been created after people feared a repeat of violence seen at a white nationalist and white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va.More >>
(Charlotte Observer/Andrew Carter) CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House, a team spokesman said on Saturday, though the Tar Heels were invited to visit, as is the custom for teams that win college men's basketball and football national championships.More >>
(Charlotte Observer/Andrew Carter) CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina's 2017 national championship men's basketball team will not visit the White House, a team spokesman said on Saturday, though the Tar Heels were invited to visit, as is the custom for teams that win college men's basketball and football national championships.More >>
Fire fighters responded to an overturned car Saturday morning, according to Matthews Fire Department.More >>
Fire fighters responded to an overturned car Saturday morning, according to Matthews Fire Department.More >>