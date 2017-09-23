One-on-one with Sherry Pollex

September is both ovarian cancer and childhood cancer awareness month, two causes that the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation supports.

The foundation was initially founded to bring awareness to childhood cancers, but in 2014 Martin Truex Jr.’s longtime partner Sherry Pollex was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Sherry endured 8 hours of surgery and 17 months of chemo to beat the cancer, but earlier this year Sherry had a recurrence. She is currently going through chemo again to fight the disease, but what she won’t do is let that disease hold her back from being Sherry Strong.

"I think that any negative situation you are going through in your life there is always a silver lining," Sherry said. "For it and for me that was finding the gift of living just learning that I wanted to live each day of my life a happy person."

Sherry says she learned how to be joyful in everything she did and it began to influence her decision making.

"You just walk outside and the grass is greener and the sky is bluer and everything is better," Sherry said of her cancer diagnosis. "Because you do kind of live like you are dying a little bit. It sounds funny but I think it is true for a lot of patients."

Sherry has also chosen to share her battle with the public in hopes of helping others.

"I think the most important thing for woman to know is not only the symptoms but you know your body better than anyone and if something is wrong you need to get help," she said.

Sherry said she wants to make sure that women know how important yearly checks for ovarian cancer are.

"We are trying to come up with an early detection test," she said. "I've been to Congress and I've lobbied for that and unfortunately we don't have one yet, but I'm hoping that sometime in my lifetime we do.''

This month is also the foundations second annual 'Drive for Teal and Gold' campaign, and 87 drivers in MONSTER Energy, XFINITY and Camping World truck series races will sport teal and gold steering wheels customized by MPI that will be auctioned off to benefit the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. You can bid on those wheels at NAS.CR/auctions.

For more information about the foundation visit www.martintruexjrfoundation.org or www.sherrystrong.org.