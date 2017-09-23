Overturned car on 485, one hospitalized - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned car on 485, one hospitalized

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Fire fighters responded to an overturned car Saturday morning, according to Matthews Fire Department. 

One person has been hospitalized for "potentially life threatening injuries." They have been transported to CMC. 

The accident occurred on 485 inner just before Providence Road. 

Drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly