Overturned car on 485, one hospitalized

Fire fighters responded to an overturned car Saturday morning, according to Matthews Fire Department.
Crews are responding with @CharlotteFD to an overturned car. 485 inner just prior to Providence Road. Use caution in the area.— MATTHEWS FIRE & EMS (@MatthewsFireEMS) September 23, 2017
One person has been hospitalized for "potentially life threatening injuries." They have been transported to CMC.
The accident occurred on 485 inner just before Providence Road.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
