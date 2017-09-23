No injuries in fire at Briar Creek Commons - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries in fire at Briar Creek Commons

Source: John Sparks WBTV Source: John Sparks WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fire occurred at Briar Creek Commons Friday night, Charlotte Fire Department says. 

No one was hurt. 

CFD says they believe it was from a small cooking fire. 

Damage was limited to the kitchen of the apartment. Smoke filled the second and third floors. 

