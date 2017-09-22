Woman struck, killed by train in University City area of Charlotte

A woman was struck and killed by a train in the University City area of north Charlotte Friday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the tracks near Old Concord and McLean Roads. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two separate trains were stopped at the accident location. It is unclear which train struck the woman.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officials have not said how she may have ended up on the tracks.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible while crews worked at the scene.

