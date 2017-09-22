Police: Woman struck by train moved crossing gates

A woman was struck and killed by a train in the University City area of north Charlotte Friday night.

The pedestrian, Sarah Weagba Doe, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:13 p.m., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on the tracks near Old Concord and McLean Roads.

According to CMPD, the railroad crossing gates were down and red lights were flashing. Doe stopped her car, but then got out of her car to manually lift the crossing gates. She was struck by the train while getting back into her car on the other side of the tracks.

CMPD says that there were no reported injuries from passengers on the train and they have not determined if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169.

