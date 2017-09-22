Anti-communist group says it is planning Charlotte torch march, rally in December

CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - An anti-communist group that describes its mission as defending communities against “leftist terrorists and rioters” said it plans to hold a torch march and rally in uptown Charlotte on Dec. 28.

Anticom is encouraging its members to take their “torches, guns, armor, gear and flags” to Charlotte. “Stay nonviolent, and we’ll have a great time,” Anticom said in its announcement on Facebook and Twitter.

It was not immediately clear why the group wants to march in Charlotte; a group spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Speakers at the “March Against Communism” are set to include Richard Spencer, co-editor of AltRight.com, who retweeted the Charlotte announcement to his 74,000 followers on Thursday, and someone with Vanguard America, an organization that the Anti-Defamation League described as a white supremacist group.

Spencer organized a torch march in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 11, according to multiple media reports. That march involving white nationalists and white supremacists turned deadly the next day when a man drove into a crowd protesting white supremacy. A woman died and many others were hurt. Two police officers also died when their helicopter crashed.

After Spencer and others address the Charlotte gathering at Marshall Park, Anticom said it plans to peacefully march through uptown as night falls.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokesman Rob Tufano said Friday night that he was unable to confirm until Monday whether the group has a permit for the march and rally.