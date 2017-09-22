Is there a double standard in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools?

Some Ardrey Kell High School parents are concerned there is a double standard when disciplining students after an incident at a recent football game. Students were kicked out of the game for being drunk, spitting, yelling racial slurs, high on drugs, and pushing up against other students.

No arrests were made and there is no word on how many students were suspended.

"There is no doubt in my mind - had that taken place at West Meck, Harding, West Charlotte, or Garinger High School - that there would have been some arrests made and there would have been some suspensions and it would have been blown up," parent Gary Crump said.

Crump wonders if swift punishment and students not entering the judicial system didn't happen because of the side of town the incident happened in. Ardrey Kell is located in a low-poverty area.

"I have reason to believe that just because of the area and the school that it's in the system is not fair in CMS," Crump said.

Other parents hope there is fairness at all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).

"It should be completely fair across the board," parent Suzie Hamelin said. "No matter where you live, where you go to school, the color - everybody should be treated the same."

Parents are also concerned that students allegedly under the influence were removed from the game. The fear is some of those students possibly drove to the game and got back behind the wheel.

"If I had reason to believe that those kids were under the influence of some type of intoxicant or drugs, I would have had parents come and get them. I would not put them out on the streets - running that risk. All it takes is one," Crump said.

CMS has not responded to questions about parents’ concerns. The district did say students will now have to have their student ID's before going into the student section, and that the principal will be instituting more individual student checks.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says he was first alerted about Friday's incident on Thursday. He says he has talked with the principal and is reviewing what happened.

Parents argue if Ardrey Kell students are comfortable and bold enough to show up drunk, high, and use racial slurs on school property, that shows there is a serious problem at the school.

"Where do we go from here?" Crump asked.

Parents want answers and solutions so something like this doesn't happen again.

PREVIOUS: Ardrey Kell students caught drunk, on drugs, and yelling racial slurs at football game

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.