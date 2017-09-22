Guajataca Dam fails in Puerto Rico, prompting "extremely dangerous" situation

Parents argue if Ardrey Kell students are comfortable and bold enough to show up drunk, high, and use racial slurs on school property, that shows there is a serious problem at the school.More >>
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- The National Weather Service in San Juan said Friday that the northwestern municipalities of Isabela and Quebradillas, home to some 70,000 people, were being evacuated with buses because the nearby Guajataca Dam was failing after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory.More >>
Griffin says she stalked the alligator for nearly two hours in a swampy cove. She hooked it once, then it rolled and and got away, only to resurface an hour later.More >>
Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, have been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering.More >>
According to a police report, someone drew the hate symbol Thursday evening between about 4:50 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Savannah Creek Drive.More >>
