Teens arrested for breaking and entering

Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, have been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering.

Due to their age, their names and photos will be kept private.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they broke into two Charlotte homes Thursday morning.

At the first home on the 9500 block of Chastain Walk Drive, a victim was asleep inside when he woke up to the sound of someone breaking in, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say. The two suspects were startled by another victim downstairs.

Another 911 call minutes later reported the two suspects running from a home in the 4700 block of Mountain Point Lane, getting into a car and feeling the scene, according to CMPD.

Police say no items were stolen from either house, but two firearms were seized from the suspects. CMPD says these firearms were stolen from a home break-in September 5 in the Independence Division.

Both teen face additional charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600

