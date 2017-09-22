Two wanted following shooting in Stanly County

Two men considered armed and dangerous by police are wanted in connection with a shooting that sent one to the hospital.

An investigation of the shooting has led to issued warrants for John Atlas Crump, 25, and Thomas Michael Dunlap, 34. Police say they should not be approached.

On September 10, police responded to shots fired in the area of S. Fourth St. One was sent to the hospital upon the police's arrival.

Crump is wanted for felony attempted first degree murder, felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon, and intent to kill.

Dunlap is wanted for felony attempted first degree murder, felony conspiracy and felony assault with a deadly weapon, and intent to kill.

The Albemarle Police Department asks that you call your local police if you know their whereabouts.

