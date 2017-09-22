Sex offender arrested, unlawfully on school grounds

A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after his ankle monitor alerted authorities he was on two different school properties in the Mooresville area, deputies say.

Roderick Wayne Miller, 31, was charged with two counts of sex offender on child premises, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Miller was placed on the Sex Offender Registry in 2006 following two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was listed as an aggravated/recidivist for a 2010 conviction of attempted second degree rape in Mecklenburg County.

Miller's prior convictions include possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, second degree trespass, no operators license, public disturbance and possession of stolen goods.

