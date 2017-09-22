City leaders launch hashtag to help bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte

City officials launched the hashtag, #CLTisPrime, to help bring Amazon's second North American headquarters to Charlotte.

Officials with the Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership released this statement Friday:

"We’re pulling out all the stops to win the competition for the 50,000 high paying jobs and $5 billion in economic development that Amazon’s HQ2 will bring to the selected city."

Amazon is requesting bids for locations to build a second headquarters in North America. The company says the deal could bring 50,000 jobs over several years with an average salary of $100,000, plus a $5 billion construction investment. Amazon says the commitment would also fuel tens of thousands of indirect jobs and billions of dollars in community investment long-term.

RELATED: Potential for Amazon HQ2 puts Charlotte leadership to work on proposal

The Charlotte Chamber and Charlotte Regional Partnership say they are “aggressively pursuing this opportunity” and plan to submit a proposal. The deadline is October 19. Incentives from the city and state level are likely to be part of the bid.

The Queen City does meet some of Amazon’s requirements already, which include a population greater than one million and good airport access, plus proximity to major highways and interstates.

The company already operates a fulfillment center near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

According to city officials, you can "tell the world" and Jeff Bezos, who is the CEO of Amazon, about why Charlotte and is a great place to live and work.

You can get creative with photos, videos, songs and your best tweets by using the hashtag #CLTisPrime. City officials want you to tell Amazon why "our community is prime meet Amazon's vision for their new headquarters and for their future."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.