City leaders launch hashtag to help bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte

Officials with animal control say the owner was "doing yard work and had left the gate to the backyard open."More >>
A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after his ankle monitor alerted authorities he was on two different school properties in the Mooresville area, deputies say.More >>
City officials launched the hashtag, #CLTisPrime, to help build Amazon's second North American headquarters in Charlotte.More >>
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper spent the morning in Salisbury attending the annual Fall Convocation at Livingstone College.More >>
According to a police report, someone drew the hate symbol Thursday evening between about 4:50 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Savannah Creek Drive.More >>
