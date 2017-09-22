Governor Cooper visits Livingstone College and talks with WBTV about opioid crisis

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper spent the morning in Salisbury attending the annual Fall Convocation at Livingstone College.

Cooper was the keynote speaker for the event.

The governor also presented a proclamation in honor of 125 years of Black College Football. The tradition began with two CIAA member institutions.

On December 27, 1892, Livingstone College hosted Johnson C. Smith University, then named Biddle Memorial Institute, for the first-ever black college football contest.

Following the Convocation, Governor Cooper spoke with WBTV about the alarming opioid crisis that has gripped the entire state.

"We have four people a day dying of opioid overdose in North Carolina," Cooper said. "There are more people in this entire country who die of accidental overdose than die in automobile accidents, so that shows we have a significant problem."

Cooper is serving on the President's Nation Task Force fighting the epidemic.

"Everyone is concerned about fighting opioid abuse," Cooper added. "The STOP Act, which curbs prescription drugs, puts more responsibility on healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, we've got to do more of that, working together, we've got to fix it."

