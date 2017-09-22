Silver Alert canceled for endangered Statesville woman

A Silver Alert was canceled for a Statesville woman Friday who has been missing since June.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety canceled a Silver Alert for Deborah Annette Sabra, 56, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Sabra was reported missing on June 2.

Sabra is described as being around 5-foot-5 and 230 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on McLaughlin Street in Statesville wearing a black ball cap, a zip up sweater and blue jeans.

No other details were released.

