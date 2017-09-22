ADORABLE: Baby calf and baby human make friends during photo shoot

Charlotte based photographer Christina Elmore, of The Shutter Owl Photography, captured an adorable scene recently while shooting portraits for baby Luke Lewis of Lewis Family Farms.

“It was totally unexpected, but Luke's mom (Mandy Lewis) wanted to try to get some pictures of Luke with one of their calves," Elmore said when she sent the photos to WBTV. "I was really excited at the idea, but definitely did not expect the sweet moment that was going to unfold before our eyes that I had the opportunity to capture. So freaking precious!”

It looks like the two became fast friends! You can find all of the photos in the slideshow.

