Dog bites three children in south Charlotte

Three children were bit by a dog in south Charlotte Thursday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control, the children were playing outside on Castlekeep Road around 6:14 p.m. when a loose dog started chasing them. That is when all of the children were bitten, officials said.

One of the children were taken to the Levine Children's Hospital following the dog bite.

Officials with animal control say the owner was "doing yard work and had left the gate to the backyard open." Children in the home opened the door to the backyard to let the dog out and the dog then escaped through the open gate, a spokesperson with animal control said.

The dog was surrendered to animal control, the spokesperson said.

The extent of the children's injuries are unknown.

