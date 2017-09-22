Dog bites three children in south Charlotte

The beloved dog that’s wandered Claremont’s streets for eight years as a stray has survived his brush with death.More >>
The beloved dog that’s wandered Claremont’s streets for eight years as a stray has survived his brush with death.More >>
According to a police report, someone drew the hate symbol Thursday evening between about 4:50 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Savannah Creek Drive.More >>
According to a police report, someone drew the hate symbol Thursday evening between about 4:50 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Savannah Creek Drive.More >>
Officials with animal control say the owner was "doing yard work and had left the gate to the backyard open."More >>
Officials with animal control say the owner was "doing yard work and had left the gate to the backyard open."More >>
Charlotte based photographer Christina Elmore, of The Shutter Owl Photography, captured an adorable scene recently while shooting portraits for baby Luke Lewis of Lewis Family Farms.More >>
Charlotte based photographer Christina Elmore, of The Shutter Owl Photography, captured an adorable scene recently while shooting portraits for baby Luke Lewis of Lewis Family Farms.More >>
A new service coming soon to Charlotte is what you might get if you combined Uber, Tinder and the Babysitter’s Club.More >>
A new service coming soon to Charlotte is what you might get if you combined Uber, Tinder and the Babysitter’s Club.More >>