Charlotte man says swastika symbol was drawn on his door

A man is upset after he says someone drew a swastika in black marker on his back door in southwest Charlotte.

According to a police report, someone drew the hate symbol and wrote a curse word Thursday evening between about 4:50 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. at a home in the 11000 block of Savannah Creek Drive.

The victim told WBTV that someone drew a swastika on the street with an arrow pointing to his house within the past year.

He told WBTV that the timing of the incident is "disturbing," as it happened during Rosh Hashanah, which is a Jewish holiday. He also said that the "climate of hate" in the country makes it even more disturbing for him.

Copyright WBTV 2017. All rights reserved.