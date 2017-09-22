Meth, marijuana, gun seized from Catawba County teen

A 17-year-old Catawba County teenager was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple drug charges.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area of Highland Avenue NE in Hickory. Deputies said they made contact with Luis Javier Chavez II and were allowed in his home.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant of Chavez's home and found over 230 grams of methamphetamine, over 28 grams of marijuana, a 12-gauge shot gun and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Chavez was charged with one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of maintaining a vehicle in a place for controlled substances and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

He was taken to the Catawba County Detention Facility and placed under a $114,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they arrested Eliceo Chavez on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.