Duke Dash 5K and Healthfest Saturday in Kannapolis

From the NC Research Campus, MURDOCK STUDY, Duke Clinical & Transitional Science Institute: Fans of fitness, family fun and healthy living will find something for everyone at the Duke Dash 5K & Healthfest on Saturday.

The public is invited. To register for the 5K, go to www.murdock-study.com/dukedash5k/.

This event at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis will be hosted by the Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) and the MURDOCK Study from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 23. The Healthfest will feature free yoga, Zumba, line dancing, health screenings, Walk With A Doc and more. Other activities will include entertainment on the main stage, a photo booth and vendors, plus door prizes given away throughout the morning.

Carolinas HealthCare System will offer free health education and health screenings.

Duke CTSI puts on the Duke Dash 5K & Healthfest ­— part of the Run Kannapolis Series — as a gift to the community and more than 12,200 participants who have joined the MURDOCK Study. Duke CTSI manages the MURDOCK Study and other clinical research projects based in Kannapolis.

“We are thrilled to host the Duke Dash 5K and Healthfest to honor our participants and thank Cabarrus and Rowan county residents for their commitment to helping us better understanding health and disease,” said Perla Nunes, community engagement leader for Duke CTSI. “Please come out for a fun morning of health and wellness activities and free entertainment. Join me for line dancing and Zumba!”

Walk-up registration for the Duke Dash 5K starts at 8:15 a.m. in front of the Core Laboratory Building at 150 Research Campus Drive. The 5K and Walk With A Doc will begin at 9 a.m. Walk With A Doc is a 1-mile stroll with local physicians and features a discussion about heart health.

The MURDOCK Study, which stands for the Measurement to Understand the Reclassification of Disease of Cabarrus/Kannapolis, is a longitudinal health project and precision medicine initiative aiming to better understand health and disease. Longitudinal means that researchers follow participants for years to better understand how their health changes over time.

The MURDOCK Study has paved the way in Kannapolis for new initiatives like the Project Baseline study. With the MURDOCK Study as the foundation, Duke’s work in Kannapolis — called Translational Population Health Research, or TransPop — continues to expand.

To learn more about the MURDOCK Study and TransPop, visit www.murdock-study.org. To learn more about the Project Baseline study, visit www.projectbaseline.com.

