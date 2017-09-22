Pedestrian struck, killed in University City

A person was struck and killed in University City in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred on Libby Way and Stetson Drive. Police tweeted about the incident around 6:26 a.m.

Detectives are investigating fatal collision at Libby Way and Stetson Dr. Pedestrian was pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2017

Police said the outbound lanes on North Tryon Street and Stetson Drive were shut down while crews investigate. A WBTV reporter on scene said the northbound lanes near the I-85 connector were closed.

N. Tryon Street (outbound) at Stetson Drive will be closed during the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2017

It is unclear what time the road will reopen.

The victim's name was not released.

