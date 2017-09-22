Pedestrian hit, killed in University City - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian hit, killed in University City

A person was struck and killed in University City in northeast Charlotte Friday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred on Libby Way and Stetson Drive. Police tweeted about the incident around 6:26 a.m.

Police said the outbound lanes on North Tryon Street and Stetson Drive were shut down while crews investigate. A WBTV reporter on scene said the northbound lanes near the I-85 connector were closed. 

It is unclear what time the road will reopen. 

The victim's name was not released. 

