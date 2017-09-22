Man fatally struck by vehicle in University City identified

A man was struck and killed by a driver in University City in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 52-year-old George Lee Wingo was struck in the 7200 block of North Tryon Street around 5:44 a.m. Wingo was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Wingo was reportedly crossing the northbound lanes of North Tryon Street when he was struck by the driver of a 2011 Camaro, officers said. Police say the driver of the Camaro "attempted to stop when he saw the pedestrian."

Police say Wingo was not crossing the road at a marked crosswalk.

CMPD tweeted about the incident around 6:26 a.m.

Detectives are investigating fatal collision at Libby Way and Stetson Dr. Pedestrian was pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2017

Police tweeted that the outbound lanes on North Tryon Street and Stetson Drive were shut down while crews investigated. A WBTV reporter on scene said the northbound lanes near the I-85 connector were closed for some time.

N. Tryon Street (outbound) at Stetson Drive will be closed during the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 22, 2017

All of the lanes have since reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in this wreck. Police did not say whether the driver will face any charges.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 704-432-2169.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.