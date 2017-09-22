Water main break shuts down part of North Graham Street

A water main break shut down a portion of a road in northeast Charlotte for some time Friday morning.

A portion of North Graham Street was closed while utility crews worked to repair the water main break. As of 5:20 a.m., one lane was closed in both directions. Crews did not say what time the road is expected to reopen.

HAPPENING NOW: utility crews fixing water main break on N. Graham... details now on @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/hUrwcDMuae — Kristen Miranda WBTV (@WBTVKristenM) September 22, 2017

Charlotte Water tweeted the lanes are expected to be closed nearly two to three hours. The lanes are expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

#CLTtraffic 3500-3700 blks N Graham water main break. Break repair complete. Lane closures for 2-3 more hrs to complete road work — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) September 22, 2017

Officials have not said what caused the break.

