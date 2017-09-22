Water main break shuts down part of North Graham Street - | WBTV Charlotte

Water main break shuts down part of North Graham Street

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A water main break shut down a portion of a road in northeast Charlotte for some time Friday morning. 

A portion of North Graham Street was closed while utility crews worked to repair the water main break. As of 5:20 a.m., one lane was closed in both directions. Crews did not say what time the road is expected to reopen. 

Charlotte Water tweeted the lanes are expected to be closed nearly two to three hours. The lanes are expected to reopen by 10 a.m. 

Officials have not said what caused the break. 

