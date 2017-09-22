Maria nearing Turks and Caicos

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. Today is Friday, September 22. I wanted you to know some of the headlines we're following now as you wake up. Turn on WBTV News This Morning right as you wake up so you can get details on these and more.

Hurricane Maria. They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early today. We going to be getting a NEW model update on where Maria will go from there and see how close it could potentially come to the Carolinas. Meteorologist Chris Larson will have those details first at 5 a.m. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico tries to recover from flooding towns, crushing homes and millions on the island face the dispiriting prospect of weeks and perhaps months without electricity.

A Cornelius mother is grateful her children are safe after seeing that destruction in Mexico. The Lozano family just moved away from Mexico City. She will talk about how this earthquake hits so close to home.

LIVE: The story about students at last Friday's Ardrey Kell football game who were drunk and high during the football game is pretty shocking. Administrators kicked the students, whose behavior was out of control, out of the game. Tonight, there is another Ardrey Kell game and WBTV's Micah Smith is learning how officials are getting ahead of this so this issue doesn't happen again.

A Salisbury middle school teacher is accused of indecent liberties with a student. Forty-two year old Mark Dexter was arrested Wednesday. We'll tell you the plans police say he was making with one underage student.

A high-end jeweler SouthPark has just been indicted in a fraud scheme that prosecutors say duped people out of millions. The punishment he could face.

