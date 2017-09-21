Cornelius family has ties to Mexico City impacted by earthquake

Beth Lozano has a special love for her two adopted children - so much so she and her family moved to Mexico for them.

“We knew immediately that they were our family,” she said.

She also has a special love for their home.

“We moved to Mexico to be with them and live with them,” she added.

During the four-month adoption process, Lozano’s entire family uprooted to Mexico City to ease the transition. That is why this week has been tough for them.

“It pains us to see the news unfold and see all these people suffering, and they’re our neighbors,” she said.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake caused devastation across the area.

“The exact neighborhood where we lived,” she explained. “Our friends, our family.”

The family just got back to North Carolina in July. But back in Mexico City, they describe a vibrant, tight-knit community they grew to love.

“Everyone knew everyone,” Lozano said. “And we would go to the same restaurants, and they knew us.”

When the adoption process got tricky, the Lozano’s considered staying in Mexico. While they ended up making it back to Cornelius, today their hearts are back across the border.

“To know that all of that has been destroyed is devastating,” she said.

The family is now counting blessings and thinking of their friends.

“I feel fortunate that everyone we know and love is fine,” she said. “But I know, that that’s just us.”

While the family cannot get back to Mexico City right now, they are looking forward to helping during their next visit. Tonight, they encourage anyone who can help the victims of the quake to do all they can.

If you'd like to help, you can donate the following items:

Blankets, clothes (Baby and adults)

Rice, beans, lentils, canned food

Powdered milk, baby formula

Pasta, chicken broth, shampoo

Diapers, toothbrush, soap, toilet paper.

Donors are asked not to bring perishable foods.

You can bring your items to the following locations:

Compare Foods

La Unica Super Market

WOW Super Market

Lupita's Super Market of Concord

Donations will be transported directly to Mexico by "TU CAJA EXPRESS."

