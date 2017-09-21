Crews battle house fire in north Charlotte

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in north Charlotte Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on the 3600 block of Annandale Drive, near Hubbard and West Sugar Creek Roads. Firefighters said it took crews about 18 minutes to knock down the flames.

One patient was evaluated at the scene. The patient's name and the extent of their injuries have not been released, but they are expected to be OK.

There is no word on damage estimates.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

