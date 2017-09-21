Yankee Stadium foul ball injury hits home for Matthews family

When news of a foul ball injury at Yankee Stadium started to spread, Matthews father Eddie David began getting emails and text messages about the incident.

A young girl was hit in the head by a foul ball and needed to be taken to a hospital. Reports are that the child has non-life-threatening injuries. Players and fans were devastated by the incident.

A similar situation happened to David’s son, James, in May of 2016. David and his family were attending a Charlotte Knights game at BB&T BallPark in uptown Charlotte.

Six-year-old James David was hit by a foul ball and needed to be rushed from the stadium.

David spoke to WBTV following this latest foul ball incident.

“My first immediate reaction was it always takes you back to what happened to us,” said David.

He said his son had a skull fracture and brain bleeding. Luckily, the little boy was able to recover after spending days in the hospital.

“It’s something that nobody should really have to go through,” said David.

He hopes all baseball stadiums across the country will consider extending the netting that protects spectators.

PREVIOUS:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.