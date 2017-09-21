Equine Club established at Catawba College

Catawba College students have an opportunity to be involved with a new student club on campus this academic year. The 15 Hands Equine Club has been organized by club president Trilby Kirk of Salisbury, a sophomore, and faculty advisor Dr. Amy Holmes, an assistant professor of psychology.

This new club promotes equine welfare, helps students develop leadership skills and gain experience working with horses, and supports the community. Any student may join the club regardless of their experience with horses.

The club partnered with Midnight’s Promise and Rowan County 4-H on Saturday, September 9, to present Pony Palooza, a fundraiser for Midnight’s Promise Equine Rescue, a nonprofit located in Salisbury.

Club members set up the event, managed the horse arena, and ran the concession stand. Local residents brought their ponies, mini horses, and horses for a fun-filled day of competitions including best trick, best costume, pole bending, and an obstacle course.

Catawba students who volunteered in addition to the aforementioned Trilby Kirk, included Hope Woods of Burlington, Conn.; Tyler Scott of Thomasville; Tyler Sabolovic of Rutherfordton; Joey Monfort of Salisbury, Md.; Tiffany Vang of Salisbury; Lychia Vang of Rockwell; Destiny Lutz of Salisbury; Alex Schaeberle of Frederick, Md.; Catie Sexton of Frederick, Md.; Mitchell Harris of Greensboro; and Ciaira Metz of China Grove.

On October 1, 15 Hands will volunteer at Heart Centered Horsemanship’s Obstacles Clinic and Competition in Salisbury. Heart Centered Horsemanship “teaches respect for boundaries, facilitating relaxation, and gentle pressure-release techniques to work through resistance without force, threat, or increasing stress."

