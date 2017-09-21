Traffic shift on Highway 29 in Concord

The N.C. Department of Transportation is preparing to shift traffic on U.S. 29 North near N.C. 73 in Concord as part of a $13 million project to replace two bridges over Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Weather permitting, work will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, when northbound traffic will be shifted from its current pattern to the existing southbound lanes. The new pattern will leave two lanes available for both northbound and southbound traffic, and will be in place up to a year.

Future traffic shifts will be scheduled as work progresses. The project is scheduled to wrap up in the spring of 2020.

