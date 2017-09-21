Ardrey Kell students caught drunk, on drugs, and yelling racial slurs at football game

School officials say Ardrey Kell High School students were caught drunk, high on drugs, cussing, spitting at band members, and yelling racial slurs at students at a recent Friday night football game.

Things were so out of control that the principal was forced to clear the entire student section during the third quarter of the football game. He says the students' safety was in question.

"It's very disrespectful and disappointing," parent Cindy Sullivan said. "We are new to Charlotte. I am sad to see that."

Sullivan believes parents need to talk to their kids immediately about what good behavior looks like.

"Parents need to step up their game in how they let their kids leave and what the ramifications are if they do something like that," Sullivan said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District officials says students who were caught going against the student code of conduct will be disciplined. There is no word if that means students kicked out will be banned from future Friday night football games.

"I think they should probably be suspended for a number of games," Sullivan said. "Because otherwise, there are no consequences for their behavior."

The principal outlined the disorderly conduct in a disturbing ConnectEd message he sent to parents:

Hello parents, this is David Switzer, principal of Ardrey Kell High School. I hope you are having a great night. I am calling to share information about recent inappropriate student behaviors at our athletic events. As you may or may not have heard, we made the entire student section leave the football game during the 3rd quarter on Friday night. There were several reasons for this decision. We had a significant number of students who were intoxicated, high on drugs, cussing at other students, spitting and throwing items at our band, chanting inappropriate cuss words, shouting racial comments towards other students, vaping, and physically abusing their peers. These actions will never be tolerated at Ardrey Kell and therefore had to be immediately addressed. While we are aware that it wasn't all of the student section, the actions of these students created an unsafe environment for everyone and action needed to be taken. We are Ardrey Kell High School – 1 of the top schools in North Carolina – and our students and community deserve better than this. We expect our students to serve as role models for others, whether in school, at extracurricular events or in the community. We need your support to reinforce this expectation with your child. Please take the time to talk and discuss how to act appropriately whether at school or in the community. Thanks for all your continued support. As always, if you need anything, please call or email me. Have a great night.

Ardrey Kell High School football players didn't know initially what was going on at the game.

"We were on the field and all of a sudden we looked up and the student section wasn't there," player Caleb Stephens said. "We heard there was alcohol and drugs going on."

Players are concerned a cloud is now over Ardrey Kell High School.

"I think it's pretty sad, I guess," Stephens said. "Disappointing for our school to be associated for things like that."

Ardrey Kell's next Friday night football game is at Providence High School. There will be added manpower to keep an eye on students and their conduct.

