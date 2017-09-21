WBTV helps collect more than $272k for storm relief

CHARLOTTE, NC – In partnership with the American Red Cross, WBTV helped raise more than $272,000 for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Raycom Media-owned television station hosted an evening telethon during WBTV News on September 14th and continues to collect funds at www.wbtv.com/help.
“These storms have affected so many lives and hurricane season is not yet over,” said Scott Dempsey, Vice President and General Manager of WBTV. “We embraced our responsibility as a local broadcaster to provide support and we knew our audience would respond generously.”
Hurricanes Harvey and Irma displaced families and devastated communities where Raycom Media properties are located, prompting the urgent need for food, shelter and other assistance. The American Red Cross immediately responded to the affected communities providing relief supplies, emergency response units, personnel and support for long-term reconstruction. These donations sustain those efforts.
