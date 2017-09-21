Two injured when vehicle overturns on I-485 in west Charlotte

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned on I-485 in west Charlotte Thursday.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 10 to I-85. Medic said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries after they were trapped in the vehicle.

The patients' names and conditions have not been released.

From WBTV's Sky3, the vehicle could be seen on its roof in the grass median just off the roadway. It appeared to be heavily damaged.

Officials have not said what may have led to the crash.

