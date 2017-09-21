Police: Drinking duo watched car, lawnmower burn while shooting at passing cars

Two men were arrested in Iredell County Tuesday after police say one of them shot at passing vehicles while the two were burning a lawnmower and car in their front yard.

Deputies were called to a home on the 800 block of Blackwelder Road after someone reported shots being fired at passing motorists. Once on scene, law enforcement found 30-year-old Bobby Lee Messer Jr and 62-year-old Jimmy Carson Messer in the yard drinking beer.

According to the report, the duo was watching a lawnmower and vehicle "fully engulfed in flames burn." Bobby Messer, they said, admitted to having a gun in his pocket.

Deputies said that during the investigation, Jimmy Messer slipped free from his handcuffs and was hindering their work. Both men were then arrested.

Bobby Messer was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and given a $5,000 secured bond. Jimmy Messer was charged with resist obstruct and delay and given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

After being released, deputies say Jimmy Messer walked home, then set fire to his house around 3:49 a.m. He was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries and his condition have not been released.

No charges were filed in the house fire because Jimmy Messer owned the property he set fire to.

