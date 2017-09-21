JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Opens CIAA Play Saturday at Elizabeth City State

JCSU Opens CIAA Play at Elizabeth City State



Charlotte, N.C. (Sept. 21, 2017) – Johnson C. Smith University will open up CIAA play this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 23 with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Elizabeth City State.



The Golden Bulls (0-3) enter the matchup after suffering a 41-0 loss last week at FCS opponent South Carolina State. Against the Bulldogs, JCSU was limited to just 69 yards of total offense. Terrance Ervin (Richmond, Va.) had 47 yards passing, going 6-for-15 while throwing two interceptions.



ECSU enters Saturday’s contest with a 2-1 record; while the Golden Bulls enter the contest at 0-3 on the season. The Vikings are outgaining its opponents in total yardage 1161 to 1073 and are scoring 38 points more than their opponents after three contests played.

ECSU averages 111.3 rushing yards per game, but also give up 203.3 yards per game to its opponents. Senior quarterback Daquan Neal is third in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in yards per game with 260.7 and second in the league in touchdowns scored with eight. Junior wide out Sayquan Holder stands at fifth in the conference in receiving yards per game with 70.7 per game while junior linebacker Miacah Cooper is currently second in the league in tackles per game (10.3). Senior lineman Jerrell Timmons leads the team and is tied fourth in the CIAA with two sacks on the season.



Fans not able to make the long trip to ECSU can tune in to WGNC AM/FM 1450/101.1. Dave Friedman, longtime voice of the Golden Bulls, will have the call.



JCSU Game Notes vs. ECSU



WGNC Live Audio Stream



K.C. Culler

Sports Information Director

University Communications and Marketing

Johnson C. Smith University

100 Beatties Ford Road | Charlotte, N.C. 28216