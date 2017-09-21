Sept Day 21: Kaila Atapovich. Proud dad.

The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 10 to I-85.More >>
The wreck happened just before 4 p.m. on I-485 near Exit 10 to I-85.More >>
Police say Justin was shot in the head by a man, later identified as Rayquan Borum, who was at the protests.More >>
Police say Justin was shot in the head by a man, later identified as Rayquan Borum, who was at the protests.More >>
After being released, deputies say Jimmy Messer walked home, then set fire to his house around 3:49 a.m.More >>
After being released, deputies say Jimmy Messer walked home, then set fire to his house around 3:49 a.m.More >>
Matt Atapovich says his 15-year-old daughter Kaila is his hero. She was diagnosed with T-cell Leukemia in October 2014. He says he's her full-time caregiver.More >>
Matt Atapovich says his 15-year-old daughter Kaila is his hero. She was diagnosed with T-cell Leukemia in October 2014. He says he's her full-time caregiver.More >>
A Charlotte-area couple who say their puppy is being held under a long and unwarranted rabies quarantine have pushed their legal fight to free her to a higher court.More >>
A Charlotte-area couple who say their puppy is being held under a long and unwarranted rabies quarantine have pushed their legal fight to free her to a higher court.More >>