Deputies: Lincoln Co man turns himself in for possessing child pornography

A Lincoln County man who turned himself in on Thursday for allegedly possessing child pornography is now facing multiple sex offense charges.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Robert Lee Powell was charged with five felony counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and five felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said they performed a search warrant at Powell's home on NC 73 Highway in Iron Station on Aug. 31 and found child pornography on computers inside the home. The sheriff's office said the images were of children who were between the ages of 7-years-old and 9-years-old.

He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center where he was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Deputies say Powell is expected to have his first court appearance in the Lincoln County District Court on Friday.

