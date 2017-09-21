Cleveland Co man pleads guilty to sex offense with child

A Cleveland County man was sentenced to spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to various sex offenses.

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 20-year-old Jacob Marcus Humphries plead guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Court officials say Humphries could face up to 35 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for 30 years, the district attorney said.

The DA states that the incident occurred in August to September 2015. The victim was 7-years-old at the time and "involved various means of inappropriate touching."

Humphries was placed in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.