Cleveland Co man pleads guilty to sex offense with child - | WBTV Charlotte

Cleveland Co man pleads guilty to sex offense with child

Humphries Humphries
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Cleveland County man was sentenced to spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to various sex offenses. 

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 20-year-old Jacob Marcus Humphries plead guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child. 

Court officials say Humphries could face up to 35 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for 30 years, the district attorney said. 

The DA states that the incident occurred in August to September 2015. The victim was 7-years-old at the time and "involved various means of inappropriate touching."

Humphries was placed in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly