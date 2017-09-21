Cleveland Co man pleads guilty to sex offense with child

Police say Justin was shot in the head by a man, later identified as Rayquan Borum, who was at the protests.More >>
Police say Justin was shot in the head by a man, later identified as Rayquan Borum, who was at the protests.More >>
A Charlotte-area couple who say their puppy is being held under a long and unwarranted rabies quarantine have pushed their legal fight to free her to a higher court.More >>
A Charlotte-area couple who say their puppy is being held under a long and unwarranted rabies quarantine have pushed their legal fight to free her to a higher court.More >>
A blind N.C. State PhD candidate says a Cary restaurant refused to serve him because of his guide dog.More >>
A blind N.C. State PhD candidate says a Cary restaurant refused to serve him because of his guide dog.More >>
Deputies said they performed a search warrant at Powell's home on NC 73 Highway and found child pornography on computers inside the home.More >>
Deputies said they performed a search warrant at Powell's home on NC 73 Highway and found child pornography on computers inside the home.More >>
According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 20-year-old Jacob Marcus Humphries plead guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.More >>
According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 20-year-old Jacob Marcus Humphries plead guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.More >>