WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Thank You!

It never ceases to amaze us the power of people in times of crisis.

These past few weeks have been devastating for residents in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. People lost everything from Hurricane Harvey. Some estimates report losses of over 100 billion. Hurricane Irma, in unprecedented fashion, would leave a level of destruction that will impact residents for years to come.

WBTV partnered with the Red Cross and quickly organized a live telethon. We asked you to help. To not sit back and do nothing, but instead donate your money to help get millions of resident back on their feet.

You answered the call and came through in a big way! Because of your generosity more than 269-thousand dollars were donated. For that we say THANK YOU. Whether your donation was big or small.

Some of these hurricane victims will literally have to start all over again and it won't be easy. While you can't put a price tag on the loss of life, we hope each and every penny raised will help give people a level of assurance as they put their lives back together, that the Carolinas like the rest of the United States are here to support them every step of the way.

