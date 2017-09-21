5 wanted, 17 others arrested in Concord drug bust - | WBTV Charlotte

5 wanted, 17 others arrested in Concord drug bust

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

Five people are at large and 17 others were arrested in connection with a drug operation in Cabarrus County. 

According to the Concord Police Department, the drug operation took several months and targeted heroin dealers. Police said "the operation resulted in over eighty charges for twenty-two different people."

Police said 12 people were arrested Wednesday. 

Concord police released this statement Thursday:

"Like many other places across the country, Concord feels the impact of this epidemic and is not immune to the disruption this dangerous drug causes in society. While we understand that we cannot arrest our way out of this epidemic, we will hold those accountable that are determined to peddle death in our community."

Officers say Montreall Sakeilo Barber, Ladaryl Rodriguez Benjamin, Brandon Gene Massey, Desmond Kareem Shamsid-Deen and Demitri Antonio Cruse are still wanted on various drug charges in connection with this drug operation. 

The following people were arrested on various drug charges:

  • Ke’Aundre Romell Cannon
  • Keanu Ahmad Braithwaite
  • Jeremy Abdull Cruse
  • Rodney Eugene Jackson
  • Dominique Vontario Anderson
  • Jinynae Toe
  • Denzel Khalib Shamsid-Deen
  • Jamarquin Rushion Cooke
  • Desmond Cordell Mackin
  • Darnell Demarcus Cassell
  • Evans Shajuan Wilson
  • Rodney Dale Mason
  • Katrina Jones Moody
  • Elliot Roseman
  • Ke’Aundre Cannon
  • Dominique Anderson
  • Stotize T. Stevens

If you know the whereabouts of the five people who are wanted or have any other information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly