5 wanted, 17 others arrested in Concord drug bust

Five people are at large and 17 others were arrested in connection with a drug operation in Cabarrus County.

According to the Concord Police Department, the drug operation took several months and targeted heroin dealers. Police said "the operation resulted in over eighty charges for twenty-two different people."

Police said 12 people were arrested Wednesday.

Concord police released this statement Thursday:

"Like many other places across the country, Concord feels the impact of this epidemic and is not immune to the disruption this dangerous drug causes in society. While we understand that we cannot arrest our way out of this epidemic, we will hold those accountable that are determined to peddle death in our community."

Officers say Montreall Sakeilo Barber, Ladaryl Rodriguez Benjamin, Brandon Gene Massey, Desmond Kareem Shamsid-Deen and Demitri Antonio Cruse are still wanted on various drug charges in connection with this drug operation.

The following people were arrested on various drug charges:

Ke’Aundre Romell Cannon

Keanu Ahmad Braithwaite

Jeremy Abdull Cruse

Rodney Eugene Jackson

Dominique Vontario Anderson

Jinynae Toe

Denzel Khalib Shamsid-Deen

Jamarquin Rushion Cooke

Desmond Cordell Mackin

Darnell Demarcus Cassell

Evans Shajuan Wilson

Rodney Dale Mason

Katrina Jones Moody

Elliot Roseman

Ke’Aundre Cannon

Dominique Anderson

Stotize T. Stevens

If you know the whereabouts of the five people who are wanted or have any other information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

