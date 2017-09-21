Deputies: Rumor spreading of 'serial killer on loose' in Cleveland Co is fake

Deputies in Cleveland County are warning the public not to believe a rumor that is spreading around the county about a serial killer who is on the loose.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "there is a bad rumor going around that 4 dead bodies have been discovered in Cleveland County and there's a serial killer on the lose."

"We would encourage those who are posting and sharing this to stop," the Facebook post read.

Deputies said they were not working any case in relation to this rumor.

A viewer sent WBTV a photo of the post that is reportedly spreading across social media.

