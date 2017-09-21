Part of Kannapolis Greenway to close for environmental clean-up

A man has been charged with a sex crime involving a child as the alleged victim.More >>
According to Gaston County police, the man's car matched the description of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a mobile home fire that occurred on Landau Circle Wednesday night.More >>
A former dumping site for Cannon Mills will have to be cleaned up, and that means closing part of the Kannapolis Greenway.More >>
A Salisbury man was charged by deputies after he was found passed out in a car earlier this week.More >>
A blind N.C. State PhD candidate says a Cary restaurant refused to serve him because of his guide dog.More >>
