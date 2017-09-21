Man charged after being found passed out in car

A Salisbury man was charged by deputies after he was found passed out in a car earlier this week.

According to the report, a deputy discovered Tennessee James Powell, 25, and a woman both passed out in a gray Saturn near the intersection of Poole Road and Ranchwood Drive on Monday.

The deputy approached the car and knocked on the window, waking the woman in the driver's seat. She then awakened Powell.

Powell refused to listen to the orders of the deputy, and was removed from the car at gunpoint.

The deputy noted that there was a syringe in Powell's hand and a second syringe between the woman's right leg and the armrest. A third syringe was also found in the car.

Powell told the deputy that the syringes were his, and that the brown residue in the syringes was heroin.

Rowan EMS was called to the scene after Powell and the woman said they needed medical attention, but Powell refused to be taken to the hospital.

On the way to the Rowan Sheriff's Office, Powell told the deputy that he felt sick. The deputy stopped the car near the intersection of Stokes Ferry Road and Avalon Drive.

According to the report, Powell got out of the car and passed out, then stopped breathing. The deputy administered CPR, and Powell was revived.

Rowan EMS responded to the scene as Powell passed out and stopped breathing a second time.

After ten chest compressions, Powell was again alert and talking.

Powell was taken to the hospital emergency room where he was cleared, then taken to jail and charged with parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying a fictitious vehicle registration, and no insurance.

The woman who was with Powell was not charged.

