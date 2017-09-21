Man charged with taking indecent liberties with student

A man has been charged with a sex crime involving a child as the alleged victim, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Mark Robert Dexter, 42, in the 100 block of Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry on Wednesday night.

Dexter is charged with taking indecent liberties with a student by a school guardian.

Bond was set at $150,000.

