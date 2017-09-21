Former CMS substitute teacher facing more charges after three more students come forward

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 20-year-old Jacob Marcus Humphries plead guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.More >>
A man has been charged with a sex crime involving a child as the alleged victim.More >>
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with eight counts of indecent liberties with a student and one count of felony disseminating obscenity. In total, Barrett is facing 17 charges.More >>
According to the Concord Police Department, the drug operation took several months and targeted heroin dealers. Police said "the operation resulted in over eighty charges for twenty-two different people."More >>
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, "there is a bad rumor going around that 4 dead bodies have been discovered in Cleveland County and there's a serial killer on the lose."More >>
