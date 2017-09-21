Teens accused of attempting to break into southeast Charlotte home

A local group will receive a major grant to help fight illegal drug use among youth in the Salisbury-Rowan community.More >>
Charlotte reached 90 degrees on Wednesday, making it the warmest day since Aug. 23 when we hit 93 degrees.More >>
According to Gaston County police, the man's car matched the description of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a mobile home fire that occurred on Landau Circle Wednesday night.More >>
A man has been charged with a sex crime involving a child as the alleged victim.More >>
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, was charged Thursday with eight counts of indecent liberties with a student and one count of felony disseminating obscenity. In total, Barrett is facing 17 charges.More >>
