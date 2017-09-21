Teens accused of attempting to break into southeast Charlotte home

Two teenagers were arrested after police say they were attempting to break into a southeast Charlotte home Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident occurred around 7:43 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of McLaughlin Drive. A neighbor called 911 and said they saw two teens in their neighbor's backyard.

Once officers were on scene, the two teens, who are both 15-years-old, reportedly "took off running" but were arrested after a brief foot chase. Police said the window screen at the back of the home was on the ground.

Both of the teens were charged with felony breaking and entering and resisting arrest. The teens were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

CMPD released this statement Wednesday:

"The 911 caller should be commended for watching out for their fellow neighbor and providing a detailed description of the suspects that enabled officers to make the arrests."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.