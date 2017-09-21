Man tries to set himself on fire during Gaston Co. police chase

An overnight police chase in Gaston County ended when a man tried to set himself and his car on fire Thursday morning.

According to Gaston County police, the man's car matched the description of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a mobile home fire that occurred on Landau Circle Wednesday night. Authorities believed that fire was the result of arson.

When an officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull the man over, he refused and lead officers on a chase, police said. Officers say they followed the car for nearly five miles until the driver slowed down on Bessemer City Road.

“The suspect doused himself with some type of chemical accelerant and attempted to light himself on fire,” said Gaston County Police Sergeant JT Avery.

According to Avery, even though the car caught fire, officers were able to grab the man and bring him to safety before he was harmed.

Avery said the man will be charged with fleeing to allude arrest and several other traffic related charges.

It is unclear whether the man is the owner of the vehicle involved.

Police did not say whether the man was injured during the incident. The man's name was not released.

