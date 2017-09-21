Man tries to set himself on fire during Gaston Co. police chase

The investigation is taking place on the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue, which runs between N. Graham Street and Norris Avenue.More >>
The investigation is taking place on the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue, which runs between N. Graham Street and Norris Avenue.More >>
According to Gaston County police, the man's car matched the description of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a mobile home fire that occurred on Landau Circle Wednesday night.More >>
According to Gaston County police, the man's car matched the description of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a mobile home fire that occurred on Landau Circle Wednesday night.More >>
Scott said it has been a hard year for her family and noted that she and her children have been grieving.More >>
Scott said it has been a hard year for her family and noted that she and her children have been grieving.More >>
Now, Amazon is reviewing procedures after it was revealed its website may unwittingly give tips to would-be bombers.More >>
Now, Amazon is reviewing procedures after it was revealed its website may unwittingly give tips to would-be bombers.More >>
McFadden worked more than 30 years with CMPD. He still does part-time work with the department. During the protests, he talked with people who had issues with police and helped coordinate with protesters.More >>
McFadden worked more than 30 years with CMPD. He still does part-time work with the department. During the protests, he talked with people who had issues with police and helped coordinate with protesters.More >>