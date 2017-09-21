High Speed Chase In Gaston County

This is John Carter of WBTV…wishing you a good morning on this Thursday, 21 September 2017, from the WBTV News morning team. We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

We’re following a lot of stories for you this morning…among the biggest and most compelling:

Hurricane Maria has regained major hurricane status at this hour…now a category three storm. Meteorologist Al Conklin is tracking the storm and will have all new, updated information. He’s also got a look at today’s local forecast and what to expect this weekend.

We’re also bringing you updates on the situation in Mexico, following that terrible earthquake that’s left more than 200 dead. Rescuers are working feverishly to rescue people trapped in collapsed buildings.

Locally, a lot of stories to tell you about.

Breaking news: a bizarre story…authorities in Gaston County say a man tried to set himself on fire during a high-speed chase that ended on Bessemer City Road. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE with details.

We have all new information about Charlotte’s latest homicide. We now know the name of the victim and a suspect has just been arrested.

And did you know it was 28 years ago today that Hurricane Hugo ripped through the Carolinas? We look back at the storm that wreaked havoc in our area.

Kristen Miranda will have breaking news…and news just in…as she monitors multiple news sources throughout the newscast in the Alert Center this morning.

Chris Larson is monitoring the roads situation around Charlotte and will have plenty of details for you from the First Alert Traffic Center.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce.